Accord and Zephyr raise buy-to-let LTVs

Accord has returned to offering mortgages at 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) for both purchase and remortgage.

The lender is to offer a two-year remortgage fixed rate at 2.76 per cent at 80 per cent LTV with a £950 product fee, and either £250 cashback or Accord’s remortgage legal service included.

And a purchase five-year fixed rate at 3.25 per cent at 80 per cent LTV with £950 product fee and £500 cashback.

Jeremy Duncombe, director of intermediary distribution at Accord Mortgages (pictured), said: “Not only have we been able to re-launch our 80 per cent LTV range, but we’re offering a very competitive choice of products to landlords with smaller deposits.

“This latest launch sees our Buy To Let product offering back to where it was at the start of the year, which is a huge achievement in such a short space of time and we thank all brokers for their support and patience over the last few weeks.”

Zephyr Homeloans expands range

Specialist lender Zephyr has unveiled new landlord mortgages at up to 75 per cent LTV.

The range includes fixed rates for standard properties, houses in multiple occupancy, multi-unit blocks and new build properties.

A selection of two-year, five-year and seven-year fixed rates are available, starting from 3.19 per cent.

It re-entered the lending market last month with deals available at up to 60 per cent LTV.

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “We’re excited to offer such a wide-ranging suite of products to our clients as the buy-to-let market begins to open up and the market starts moving.

“Our product expansion offers options suited for a range of needs – whether landlords are aiming to continue to invest in new properties or seeking to restructure their existing portfolio.

“Despite Covid-19, ongoing demand from brokers and their clients reflects a confidence that buy-to-let investments – and property, in general – remain good prospects for medium- and longer-term investment.”