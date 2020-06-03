Mortgage Solutions Podcast Episode 3: The road out of coronavirus for the mortgage market

The Mortgage Solutions podcast examines the key issues affecting the industry with experts from across the industry.

In the third episode, news editor Lana Clements talks to Malcolm Davidson, director at UK Moneyman, and Christine Newell, mortgage technical director at Paradigm Mortgages.

The discussion focuses on how the coming weeks and months might start to unfold for the market as the nation starts to come out of lockdown and the current unprecedented circumstances surrounding coronavirus.

The pair share their experience and predictions of what we might expect and how brokers can adapt to the ‘new normal’.

You can listen to the podcast from the link below or from the Mortgage Solutions Soundcloud page.