You are here: Home - News -

News

Nationwide and Santander ask brokers for dead case updates

by:
  • 03/06/2020
  • 0
Nationwide and Santander ask brokers for dead case updates
Nationwide Building Society and Santander have called on brokers to inform them if they have any on hold cases which are no longer proceeding as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

 

The lenders both made the requests in updates on their valuations process, noting they are on course to complete all on hold physical valuations by 12 June.

Nationwide and its buy-to-let arm The Mortgage Works asked brokers to let them know if clients were not proceeding with their mortgage applications.

Regarding valuations, the lenders said where they had been unable to make any contact, they had either left a message or sent a text to the applicant or vendor/estate agent.

They said before calling about valuations to contact whoever was given for access to the property and to check the details supplied.

 

Santander

Santander also asked for advisers to inform it “urgently” if cases were no longer proceeding.

It said valuations will be booked in chronological order, with the oldest applications booked in first. Once the valuation has been booked, brokers will be informed.

“Please be aware that receiving a valuation booking date may take longer than usual as our valuation partners need to conduct a detailed government safety assessment as part of the booking process. We thank you for your patience.” it added.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Are there enough options for your clients with smaller deposits to remortgage?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
‘Industry statistics do not reflect the reality of business’ – Marketwatch

As housing market data is being paused by some sources due to a lack of activity, the importance of these...

Close