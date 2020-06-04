You are here: Home - News -

News

West Brom BS lending slips with focus on margin and first-timers

by:
  • 04/06/2020
  • 0
West Brom BS lending slips with focus on margin and first-timers
West Brom Building Society’s mortgage lending for 2019-20 fell to £569m as the mutual targeted more sustainable lending and new product ranges.

 

The 18 per cent fall from £691m in 2018-19 was the result of significant competition in the market throughout the last 12 months.

It reflected the mutual’s “strategy of only lending if it is in the best interests of our membership,” it said.

“At points in the year, the pricing available for the risk was not achievable in certain segments.”

The proportion of first-time buyers rose to 50 per cent of new mortgages from 42 per cent last year, while there was a three per cent increase in owner occupied lending balances.

Its range of shared ownership products supported 481 borrowers and as of 31 March 2020, three month arrears rates across owner occupied and buy-to-let portfolios at 0.33 per cent and 0.28 per cent respectively remained well below the industry averages of 0.82 per cent and 0.37 per cent as published by UK Finance.

 

£14m coronavirus hit

Unsurprisingly the coronavirus crisis, which struck right at the end of the reporting period, had a significant impact on the society.

Statutory profit before tax fell from £9.2m to £1.5m, with a final quarter provision charge of £14.7m arising in anticipation of the potential consequences of the pandemic.

The West Brom has also provided more than 5,000 mortgage holidays to help those in financial difficulty and said it was continuing to help with mortgage completions, redemptions and product transfers.

It added that it had not placed any staff on the furloughing scheme and was continuing to pay 100 per cent of salaries, including those that have seen a significant reduction in working hours.

Chief executive Jonathan Westhoff said: “Our end of year results come during an unprecedented global crisis that required dramatic and immediate action from government, industry and communities across the UK.

“The economic consequences of the lockdown period are secondary to the tragic human cost we have seen, and the need to safeguard individuals and protect our vital health service from being overwhelmed.

“Also, as part of the key workers group, our primary focus has been to ensure that we continue to deliver essential services, so our members can manage their finances and have access to their money when needed, as well as prioritising the safety of both members and staff.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Are there enough options for your clients with smaller deposits to remortgage?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Skipton launches one-day mortgage offers  

Skipton Building Society is now providing mortgage offers within a day of application.

Close