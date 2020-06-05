You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 05/06/2020

by:
  • 05/06/2020
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 05/06/2020
Lender product updates have dominated the headlines this week, as banks and building societies adapt to the property market reopening from lockdown.

 

However, an update on valuations topped the list of the biggest stories this week.

And a report on stamp duty and the last-time buyer market also grabbed a lot of attention among readers.

 

Nationwide and Santander ask brokers for dead case updates

 

Stamp duty cut and national strategy needed to support last-time buyers – report

 

Housing market return ‘very quickly’ turned into mortgage applications – Lloyds Banking Group

 

Furlough and self-employed income schemes to close in October

 

Landlord purchases jump in Q1 as first-time buyer sales fall – UK Finance

 

TMW launches one per cent one-year BTL product transfer mortgage

 

Mortgage deals at 95 per cent LTV continue to drop – Moneyfacts

 

Barclays reintroduces large loans and reprices products; Newcastle BS adds interest-only

 

Skipton launches one-day mortgage offers  

 

Santander, TSB and Platform expand mortgage ranges

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Are there enough options for your clients with smaller deposits to remortgage?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
A house surrounded by falling percentage symbols
NatWest reprices remos; Accord and Virgin increase high LTV rates; Leeds BS extends new build – round-up

NatWest, Accord and Virgin Money have all repriced mortgage deals while Leeds Building Society has extended its new build offering.

Close