HTB introduces five-year fixes with flexible ERCs

Rates for the 5:2 deal start at 4.49 per cent and are available up to 75 per cent loan to value.

Alex Upton, (pictured) commercial director of specialist mortgages, said: “This new solution allows brokers to offer the best of both worlds to their clients.

“The borrower can get the certainty and leverage provided by a five-year fix with the flexibility of a two. This enables more control in managing their portfolio as plans change and opportunities arise.

“This is also about getting back to normality. Yes, this is a difficult time with unusual challenges, but we need to stop navel gazing, start looking forward and continue to innovate.”

HTB increased its lending back up to 75 per cent LTV on 18 May after paring back its criteria to a maximum of 60 per cent in mid-April. The specialist lender also introduced desktop valuations for buy-to-let applications in May.