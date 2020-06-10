You are here: Home - News -

News

Tories received £12k donation after ‘unlawful’ housing development approval

by:
  • 10/06/2020
  • 0
Tories received £12k donation after ‘unlawful’ housing development approval
Richard Desmond, the developer who wanted to build 1,500 homes in London, donated £12,000 to the Conservatives after the Housing Secretary gave him planning permission for the project.

 

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick (pictured) approved the project against the advice of government planning inspectors on 14 January, just one day before changes to Tower Hamlets’ Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) were introduced.  

This meant Desmond’s firm Northern and Shell avoided paying a levy of up to £50m for the project.

The site was also formerly owned by Westferry Printworks, which used to print The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Express, papers once owned by Desmond. 

According to the Electoral Commission, Desmond made the donation in cash to the Conservatives on 28 January, weeks after the decision was approved. The businessman also donated £10,000 to the party in 2017.

When asked by the council to see all documents relating to the approval, Jenrick’s legal team instead denied the Housing Secretary showed any bias towards Desmond but accepted the decision was unlawful. 

The approval has since been overturned. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Are there enough options for your clients with smaller deposits to remortgage?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Paragon takes £30m coronavirus hit as lending dips five per cent

Paragon Bank mortgage lending fell 4.9 per cent in the first six months of 2020 as the lender reduced its...

Close