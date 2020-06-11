You are here: Home - News -

News

Equity release advisers increasing focus on vulnerability

by:
  • 11/06/2020
  • 0
Equity release advisers increasing focus on vulnerability
A quarter of brokers are treating all customers as potentially vulnerable during the coronavirus, research suggested.

 

One in three has increased or reviewed existing checks on older customers under the current climate, according to a survey of 250 brokers and IFAs who refer equity release customers to Key Partnerships.

A vulnerable customer is defined by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as someone who, due to their personal circumstances, is especially susceptible to detriment, particularly when a firm is not acting with appropriate levels of care.

One in 11 advisers reported they were assuming people who wanted to use equity release for ‘immediate needs’ during the crisis were under pressure and more likely to be vulnerable.

A third of advisers said concerns over property prices were driving more clients to contact them with another 29 per cent said clients having more time on their hands meant contact had increased.

However the rise in enquiries was not translating into business, as more than half of advisers said clients were reluctant to commit to major decisions currently.

Jason Ruse, business development director at Key Partnerships said: “Advisers have proved to be resilient and adaptable throughout the crisis despite the challenges of changing working practices and the financial impact on businesses.

“Vulnerability was a hot topic before the crisis hit and it is good to see that this remains at the forefront of people’s minds and we reviewed our vulnerability policy for added due diligence in the current times.

“While not all older customers are vulnerable, they are an age group which is more likely to be vulnerable and self-isolation as well as the impact of the coronavirus on pensions and savings is likely to have seen more people considering their options.

“The focus on ensuring vulnerability is addressed is particularly important and the numbers of firms which have taken action or reviewed practices to ensure they are supporting clients underlines how important the issue is.”

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Are there enough options for your clients with smaller deposits to remortgage?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
FCA confirms mortgage payment holidays will be reviewed if lockdown extended further

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has confirmed it will again review mortgage payment holidays and other forbearance measures for borrowers...

Close