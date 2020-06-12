Nottingham BS returns to self-build mortgages  

The Nottingham Building Society is to reintroduce its self-build mortgages as part of a phased return to pre-coronavirus lending.

Two 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) products will be available from 15 June for self-builds, conversions and renovation projects.

A two-year fix of 4.49 per cent is joined by a two-year discount of 3.99 per cent variable, both come with a £1,499 fee.

Nikki Warren-Dean, head of intermediary sales at The Nottingham (pictured), said: “Bringing back self-build mortgages is the latest stage of our phased product range return, having recently reintroduced 80 per cent LTV residential and 75 per cent buy-to-let mortgages.

“Following the resumption of physical valuations we are also pleased to have added lending on renovations, in response to feedback from brokers and their clients.”