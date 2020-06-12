You are here: Home - News -

News

Nottingham BS returns to self-build mortgages  

by:
  • 12/06/2020
  • 0
Nottingham BS returns to self-build mortgages  
The Nottingham Building Society is to reintroduce its self-build mortgages as part of a phased return to pre-coronavirus lending.

 

Two 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) products will be available from 15 June for self-builds, conversions and renovation projects.

A two-year fix of 4.49 per cent is joined by a two-year discount of 3.99 per cent variable, both come with a £1,499 fee.

Nikki Warren-Dean, head of intermediary sales at The Nottingham (pictured), said: “Bringing back self-build mortgages is the latest stage of our phased product range return, having recently reintroduced 80 per cent LTV residential and 75 per cent buy-to-let mortgages.

“Following the resumption of physical valuations we are also pleased to have added lending on renovations, in response to feedback from brokers and their clients.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Are there enough options for your clients with smaller deposits to remortgage?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Three years after Grenfell, MPs say ‘deeply shocking’ 2,000 buildings still fire risk

Three years after the Grenfell Tower tragedy, 2,000 residential buildings still have dangerous cladding, a finding the House of Commons...

Close