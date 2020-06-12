Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 12/06/20

However, the biggest story of the week has been a fine given to Lloyds Banking Group over their previous handling of customers in arrears.
Landlords trying to use bounce back loans for a mortgage deposit and the eviction ban were also among this week’s most read stories.
Lloyds Banking Group fined £64m for 500k mortgage arrears handling failures
Landlords look to coronavirus bounce back loans as deposit for properties
Brokers urge Nationwide to offer 95 per cent LTV deals through advisers
Virgin Money pulls 90 per cent LTV deals putting the strain on HSBC
Two-month eviction ban extension could see landlords exit market – NRLA
Self-employed borrowers will need brokers’ help with underwriting – Lloyds Banking Group
We cannot turn on lenders overwhelmed with 90 per cent LTV business – Montlake
TSB halts 85 per cent LTVs and HSBC hikes rates as high LTV choice dwindles further
Landlords on payment holidays denied mortgages for BTL purchases