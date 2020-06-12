You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 12/06/20

by:
  • 12/06/2020
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 12/06/20
High loan to value (LTV) mortgages, or the lack there of, have dominated the headlines this week as lenders responded to market demand.

 

However, the biggest story of the week has been a fine given to Lloyds Banking Group over their previous handling of customers in arrears.

Landlords trying to use bounce back loans for a mortgage deposit and the eviction ban were also among this week’s most read stories.

 

 

Lloyds Banking Group fined £64m for 500k mortgage arrears handling failures

 

Landlords look to coronavirus bounce back loans as deposit for properties

 

Brokers urge Nationwide to offer 95 per cent LTV deals through advisers

 

Virgin Money pulls 90 per cent LTV deals putting the strain on HSBC

 

Two-month eviction ban extension could see landlords exit market – NRLA

 

Self-employed borrowers will need brokers’ help with underwriting – Lloyds Banking Group

 

Coventry BS returning to 90 per cent LTV

 

We cannot turn on lenders overwhelmed with 90 per cent LTV business – Montlake

 

TSB halts 85 per cent LTVs and HSBC hikes rates as high LTV choice dwindles further

 

Landlords on payment holidays denied mortgages for BTL purchases

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Are there enough options for your clients with smaller deposits to remortgage?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
‘Big banks need to return public bailout favour with high LTVs’ – Star Letter 12/06/2020

Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title Specialist Lending Solutions select the top comments from our readers in our...

Close