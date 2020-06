The Mortgage Works (TMW) has withdrawn its range of tracker mortgages for buy to let borrowers.

The deals have been removed for new business and existing borrowers due to low demand, TMW confirmed. The lender will continue to review its range, but currently has no plans to reintroduce the products.

If a tracker deal has already been reserved, TMW will continue to progress the application.

TMW reintroduced two and five year trackers last month, after removing the deals from its range in March.