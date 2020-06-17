TSB increases rates, West Brom refreshes range and YBS Commercial ups LTVs – round-up

YBS Commercial Mortgages has increased its loan to value (LTV) lending limits to 75 per cent, TSB has increase rates on fixed mortgages and West Brom Building Society has revised remortgage deals.

YBS Commercial Mortgages has returned its limited company buy-to-let lending criteria back to 75 per cent LTV.

Existing customers who have been with the mutual for three years or more will be able to borrow up to an increased maximum loan size of £20m.

New customers will have access to 75 per cent LTV borrowing up to £5m and for new customers borrowing at 65 per cent LTV, the maximum loan amount has increased from £5m to £15m.

Tom Simpson, managing director at YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “At a time when the economy is under pressure, we’re committed to supporting our existing and new customers and changing our lending criteria back to pre-lockdown levels show that we are taking confident action.

“Our plans to expand the business are still on track, we have remained open for business during these challenging times and our commitment to be a stable, long-term lending partner for borrowers has not faltered.”

TSB

TSB is increasing rates on some two and five-year fixed deals, effective from 17 June.

The bank’s five-year fixed mortgage with a £995 fee at 75-80 per cent LTV has seen its rate go up by 0.05 per cent to 1.79 per cent. The fee-free option has also gone up by 0.05 per cent to 1.99 per cent.

Five-year fixed remortgages at the same LTV tier have also had rates go up by 0.05 per cent. Rates are now 1.79 per cent for the £995 option and 1.94 per cent for fee-free options across both free legals and no free legals with £300 cashback offerings.

Two-year fixed remortgages at 60-80 per cent LTV have seen rate increases of 0.10 per cent with rates ranging between 1.34 per cent and 1.99 per cent.

Beverley Bradford, TSB’s head of intermediary mortgages, said: “These changes are part of our regular review of our products as we continue to offer customers competitive and attractive rates to help them borrow well.”

West Brom BS

West Brom Building Society has withdrawn two, three and five-year fixed remortgage offerings between 60-85 per cent LTV and replaced some of them with lower rate deals.

This includes a two-year fixed at 60 per cent LTV with a £999 product fee at 1.14 per cent, down from the previous equivalent offering with a rate of 1.24 per cent.

At 85 per cent LTV, the two-year fixed remortgage with a £999 product fee has a rate of 1.59 per cent, previously 1.69 per cent.

The five-year fix at 85 per cent LTV with a product fee of £1,495 which had a rate of 1.99 per cent, is now 1.86 per cent.

For decisions in principle which have already been completed and are either at refer or accept stage, the society will be accepting them until close of business 23 June.