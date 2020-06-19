You are here: Home - News -

News

Updated: Saffron BS sees ‘unprecedented demand’ as 95 per cent LTV deals withdrawn

by:
  • 19/06/2020
  • 0
Updated: Saffron BS sees ‘unprecedented demand’ as 95 per cent LTV deals withdrawn
Saffron Building Society has withdrawn three of the broker exclusive products at 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) it launched this week after seeing a massive surge in enquiries and decisions in principle.

 

Its joint borrower sole proprietor deal is the only one remaining at 95 per cent LTV.

The lender put the four limited edition products for first-time buyers on the market just two-days ago, illustrating the demand for such products at the moment.

Earlier in the day Saffron announced it was withdrawing three deals at 5pm with decisions in principle (DIPs) needing to be submitted by that time.

These were the 3.17 per cent three-year fix and the 3.27 per cent five-year fix, along with a 90 per cent LTV five-year owner occupier deal at 2.77 per cent.

It had already closed applications for the two-year 95 per cent LTV fixes at 1.97 per cent for owner occupiers and 3.07 per cent for first-time buyers at the start of the day.

In a note to brokers, the lender said: “We thank you for your support and interest in the range and hope to have further products back on the market soon.”

 

‘Unprecedented demand’

Saffron has since declared that it “experienced unprecedented demand” in the products with interest from brokers far surpassing normal levels.

The mutual saw a 500 per cent increase in enquiries for the products, and a 1,622 per cent increase of daily DIP activity.

Chief commercial officer John Penberthy-Smith said: “We are delighted with the overwhelming response to our first-time buyer products and so happy to have been able to assist so many first-time buyers take the first step towards getting on the property ladder, especially in such an uncertain market.”

It is still offering its standard residential mortgage range at 80 per cent LTV, as well as targeted support for those who are planning self-builds.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in house hunters seeking a home with a garden compared to before the pandemic?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
‘We must be selfish about mental health in lockdown’ – WEFF

It is important to be “selfish” and make time and space to support your mental health during the coronavirus lockdown,...

Close