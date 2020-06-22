HMO landlord banned for five years

It is just the second such banning order to have been issued in England since local authorities were given the powers.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council pursued the banning order after Mahmut Gilgil of Poole was found guilty of the offences in regard to a house in multiple occupation (HMO) in May 2019.

Gilgil was fined £3,000 in total and ordered to pay costs of £3,425 and £30 surcharge to fund victim services.

“Due to the severity of the offences the decision was taken to file for a banning order so that Mr Gilgil may not further manage or let properties,” the council said.

Breaches included fire regulations, maintenance of common areas and wider property defects affecting the safety and welfare of the tenants.

‘Absolutely necessary action’

Landlords must have a licence if renting out a large HMO in England or Wales to five or more people who form more than one household and where there are shared toilet, bathroom or kitchen facilities.

Local authorities may have additional requirements for licensing HMOs including sending a valid gas safety certificate each year, installing smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, and having safety certificates for electrical appliances available on request.

Councillor Kieron Wilson, portfolio holder for housing, said: “The safety of tenants who privately rent should always be paramount and they are entitled to live in accommodation that is well managed, safe and habitable.

“Landlords have a duty to manage their properties well and in accordance with the necessary regulations.

“The scale of the offences committed by this landlord meant that this action was considered absolutely necessary and proportionate and I hope it sends out a clear message that rogue landlords who are putting residents’ health and safety at risk and poorly managing their properties will be dealt with.”

The council added that due to the Covid-19 crisis it had taken steps within the order to prevent homelessness.