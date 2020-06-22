You are here: Home - News -

Complex Buy To Let

LendInvest lending up 24 per cent as failed flotation costs £2.2m

by:
  • 22/06/2020
  • 0
LendInvest lending up 24 per cent as failed flotation costs £2.2m
LendInvest’s year-on-year gross lending grew by 24 per cent to £925m the company reported for the year ended 31 March.

 

However, pulling out of it’s planned stock market listing cost the lender £2.2m and pushed it to a pre-tax loss of £3.2m, down from a profit of £500,000 for the year ended March 2019.

It added the £2.2m would have been capitalised if the transaction had been completed.

Gross profit rose from £26.5m to £30.3m but the lender’s operating profit fell from £3.3m to £0.6m.

The group said this was the result of investment in technology and staff costs as the headcount increased from 155 to 210.

 

Securitisations

LendInvest added that its cash position had been strengthened by its second securitisation transaction completed shortly before the end of the financial year.

In June 2019, the group completed a securitisation of £259m on its buy-to-let portfolio. Its second securitisation, also completed on its buy-to-let portfolio in March this year, was for 285m.

Due to the timing of the year end reporting date, the group said there had been limited impact on its results from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief executive Rod Lockhart (pictured) said: “Despite the undoubtedly challenging couple of months we have all endured, stepping into the role of CEO this year as the business has continued to scale; investing in innovation and throughout it all, maintaining a consistent EBITDA for the sixth year running, has shown me we certainly have reason to be optimistic for the year ahead.”

He added that LendInvest had accomplished a “huge amount over the past year”, including the two securitisations and making its break into the home owner mortgage market with the launch of its first regulated product.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Flexible working and planning permission extensions coming to support builders

Legislation to help the construction industry boost building and return to work safely will be introduced this week as the...

Close