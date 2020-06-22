You are here: Home - News -

News

ULS launches rapid remortgage conveyancing service

by:
  • 22/06/2020
  • 0
ULS launches rapid remortgage conveyancing service
ULS Technology has launched its digital Rapid Remortgage service to the broker market to speed up the time it takes to complete a remortgage.

 

The service is available through the ULS Digital Move Plus suite and most remortgage cases are eligible.  

It was initially launched exclusively through Openwork Conveyancing in May, and the roll-out has delivered more than 500 cases with some instructions being completion-ready in seven hours 

ULS claimed that the quickest case to reach completion so far, was done in under 30 minutes. 

Cases are triaged for possible exemptions such as short leases and second charge cases before sending a starter pack which includes instructions to start conveyancing to qualifying clients.  

Once the starter pack is completed and returned, the case is made ready for completion by the end of the following working day. It is also available for cashback and fixed fee cases.

 

Access fees quickly

The service is being delivered in partnership with solicitors O’Neill Patient, PLS, Gorvins and LPL. 

Paul Shearman, proposition director at Openwork, said: “Remortgages and product transfers are currently the lifeblood for most mortgage advisers given the reduced levels of purchase business.  

The launch of ULS’ Rapid Remortgage proposition has therefore been very timely and while its early days, we have already had a number of cases complete very fast. 

Karen Rodrigues (pictured), sales director at ULS Technology, said the service would help brokers with their cashflow by allowing them to access remortgage completion fees quickly. 

She added: “We have been working very closely with our top conveyancing firms to deliver this proposition that benefits everyone – the conveyancer, the client and, of course, the intermediary.  

We are offering clients the peace of mind that legally there is no reason why their remortgage cannot take place sooner than expected.  

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in house hunters seeking a home with a garden compared to before the pandemic?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
FCA appoints London Stock Exchange boss Nikhil Rathi as CEO

Nikhil Rathi, the chief executive of the London Stock Exchange, has been appointed permanent CEO for the Financial Conduct Authority...

Close