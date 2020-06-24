Principality BS appoints new CEO

Principality Building Society has appointed Julie-Ann Haines as chief executive.

Haines is currently the society’s chief customer officer, and joined the Principality in 2007 as head of strategy and e-Channels.

She has more than 20 years’ corporate experience in retail and financial services. In her current role she has been responsible for all aspects of customer service and has played a key role in shaping the strategy and future outlook of the society.

Interim CEO Mike Jones will continue in his role until Haines is approved by the financial regulators which can take up to three months.

Principality chairman Laurie Adams said: “After a rigorous selection process, I am delighted to announce Julie-Ann as our new CEO subject to regulatory approval. Her commitment to our mutual values for more than a decade, in which she has shown strong leadership, financial and commercial acumen in helping to double our assets to more than £10bn, will help ensure she builds on the society’s success.”

Haines said: “I have a clear vision of where I want the society to be, driving us forward to deliver the ongoing changes we need to stay relevant and successful. We are a safe home for our members but we plan to do much more to improve on the brilliant customer experience they are used to receiving.

“Our members need our support more than ever, to help them stay in their homes for longer and protect their savings. Our dedicated colleagues throughout the society have been brilliant at helping our communities throughout the Covid-19 crisis. It is this kind of support and compassion which make us stand out as a great business here in Wales and the borders.”