You are here: Home - News -

News

Fire safety fund to protect two million homes a ‘gross underestimate’ – FBU

by:
  • 25/06/2020
  • 0
Fire safety fund to protect two million homes a ‘gross underestimate’ – FBU
Government plans to fund new fire inspectors to inspect and enforce fire safety in over two million homes is a “gross underestimate” and inspector numbers should be doubled, the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has said.

 

The government’s Fire Safety Bill estimates £700,000 a year would be needed to fund the safety inspections but the FBU said this will only cover 12 full time fire inspectors. The maximum estimated spend is £2.1m which would pay for 35 inspectors, averaging at less than one per brigade in England. 

There are currently 951 fire safety officers in England who are qualified to carry out inspections. 

It is not yet known how many flats will be covered by the legislation, but Home Office has estimated it would be between 1,189,200 and 2,198,600. 

The FBU is also calling for a permanent statutory advisory body for the fire and rescue service to be established to allow firefighters and inspectors to influence governmental decision-making.  

The union was not consulted to provide evidence for the Fire Safety Bill, which is currently in its committee stage. 

The bill will give fire services the responsibility to inspect and enforce fire safety in the common parts of multi-occupancy buildings, building structures, external walls, stairs, and doors between residences in England. 

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: “Three years after Grenfell, Britain’s fire safety regime remains a national disgrace and politicians are responsible. This legislation is long overdue but insufficient. The bill in its current form is a gross underestimate of the realities of the crisis.  

Without funding a significant increase in fire inspector numbers, this change in the law will not ramp up enforcement on rogue landlords – ministers need a serious reality check. 

“At best, the government is planning to fund less than one extra fire inspector in each fire service for a massively expanded workload. We should be talking about immediately doubling inspector numbers to make a dent in this crisis. 

“With better engagement with tenants and firefighters, the chances of another disaster like Grenfell could be significantly reduced,” he added. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2020

Jul 08, 2020 to Jul 09, 2020
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in house hunters seeking a home with a garden compared to before the pandemic?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Smartr365 appoints chief operating officer

Mortgage business platform provider Smartr365 has hired Billy Grimley as chief operating officer.

Close