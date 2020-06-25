You are here: Home - News -

Smartr365 appoints chief operating officer

  25/06/2020
Smartr365 appoints chief operating officer
Mortgage business platform provider Smartr365 has hired Billy Grimley as chief operating officer.

 

In the role, he will create a commercial strategy for Smartr365, focusing on customer success processes to ensure users get maximum value from the platform both during and after their initial purchase.

Grimley will also lead a reorganisation of the commercial side of the business, which will involve streamlining processes and resource allocation.

He has previously held roles at TrustPilot and WeWork where he experienced integration of software as a service (SAAS) technology into businesses, which is something he will continue in his career at Smartr365.

Grimley said: “The main issue facing the mortgage industry is that the technology has often been overlooked when it comes to innovation and development.

“I’m excited to be working with a company that focuses on leading these changes and streamlining the mortgage process for brokers and their clients.

“The mortgage market is resting on their laurels and traditional views; it’s time for a shake-up.”

Conor Murphy, chief executive of Smartr365, added: “Smartr365 has always been differentiated from the rest of the market by our tech-first approach and our commitment to delivering great customer service for both our users and their clients. It’s essential that every part of our team shares that ethos, and Billy fits the bill perfectly.

“We’re excited to get going. Billy’s extensive experience of SAAS technology and customer success models will be a great asset to Smartr365’s growth as we continue to focus on delivering an unrivalled broker platform.”

 

 

Close