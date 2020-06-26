You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage rates fall to new low – Moneyfacts

by:
  • 26/06/2020
  • 0
Mortgage rates fall to new low – Moneyfacts
Two-year average mortgage rates have fallen to new lows, as choice at higher loan to values (LTV) remains limited.

 

Rates now stand at 1.97 per cent on a typical two-year fix, analysis by Moneyfacts has found.

It is the lowest level in a year and compares to 2.49 per cent in June last year.

The fall in rates is largely because the number of higher loan to value products has fallen dramatically since the UK went into lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak.

Rates on these products are generally higher so their disappearance is pulling down the average.

Lenders that have been offering higher LTV mortgages in recent weeks have found they have been overwhelmed with demand, and limited availability.

Moneyfacts spokeswoman Eleanor Williams said: “Borrowers considering their mortgage options may be very pleased to see that average rates remain at record low levels.

“However, these lows may in part be fuelled by the fact there are only a small number of higher loan-to-value products currently available in the market.

“Therefore there is the potential for these to increase once lenders reintroduce more products for those with low levels of deposit or equity, as these higher-risk deals traditionally tend to carry higher rates.

“Those eligible and wishing to explore their mortgage options may wish to move swiftly to take advantage now.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2020

Jul 08, 2020 to Jul 09, 2020
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in house hunters seeking a home with a garden compared to before the pandemic?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Houses of Parliament
‘Troubling’ FCA complaints handling must improve, MPs say

The Treasury Select Committee (TSC) of MPs is putting pressure on the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to improve its complaints...

Close