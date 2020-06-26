You are here: Home - News -

News

Remortgage instructions jump as summer market ‘set to be different to any other’ – LMS

by:
  • 26/06/2020
  • 0
Remortgage instructions jump as summer market ‘set to be different to any other’ – LMS
Remortgage instructions in June reached the highest level this year as pre-lockdown market conditions are starting to return, data from conveyancer LMS has shown.

 

Numbers are up five per cent compared to the final week of May, and 3.3 per cent higher than in February.

At the same time, there were more than six times as many completions in the third week of June as the equivalent week in May.

However, completion volumes of remortgages have been steadily falling in June after a spike at the start of the month.

And this month is on course to record the lowest number of completions in the year to date, matching expected annual trends with June which is traditionally a quieter time for the market.

Overall case volumes are on track to be around 12.2 per cent lower than the same time last year.

 

Falling cancellations, rising activity

Activity is expected to pick up in July, but year-on-year performance will most likely continue to be below 2019, according to LMS.

The cancellation rate of all remortgage transactions for June is currently 5.82 per cent, on track to be lower than May and in line with recent averages, but higher than June 2019.

Nick Chadbourne, chief executive of LMS (pictured), said: “June is historically a quieter month for remortgages, in the current climate volumes have been further impacted and the data reflects this.

“There is reason for cautious optimism when looking at the coming months with a healthy pipeline and falling cancellation rate.

“Seasonal trends are likely to be impacted over the next few months and this summer will likely be different to any which we have seen in the last few years.

“Many people may choose to forego their annual summer holidays and divert funds to other areas, such as home improvements and savings, given the current climate and the increased financial pressure for lots of households.

“Lots of homeowners will be seeking cost-saving opportunities, and different individual circumstances could therefore impact decisions on remortgaging.

“The wider economy remains a threat to all parts of the remortgage chain, and this next period may continue to throw up unexpected developments and trends.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2020

Jul 08, 2020 to Jul 09, 2020
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in house hunters seeking a home with a garden compared to before the pandemic?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Man uses fraudulent HMRC payments to put offer on £2.6m house

A man has been jailed for creating two fraudulent payments worth £2.9m from his employer to HMRC before transferring the...

Close