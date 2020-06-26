Virgin makes series of rate changes

Selected 85 per cent LTV residential rates have been increased by 0.05 per cent with rates now at 1.9 per cent for a two-year fixed purchase product with a £995 fee and 2.02 per cent for the three-year equivalent with £995 fee. 

A five-year fixed purchase mortgage at 85 per cent LTV now has a rate of 2.05 per cent with a £995 fee, while the fee-free option has a rate of 2.24 per cent. 

Certain buy to let and portfolio product rates have also gone up by 0.1 per cent. 

Across the intermediary exclusive products, the two-year fixed at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a £1,495 fee has been reduced to 1.16 per cent from 1.34 per cent.

This comes with a free valuation for purchase customers or a free valuation and free legals for remortgage customers. 

The 65 per cent LTV five-year fixed fee saver option has been reduced from 1.67 per cent to 1.64 per cent with £500 cashback plus a free valuation for remortgage customers. 

Within its core range, Virgin has reduced the rate of the five-year fixed fee saver deal at 65 per cent LTV to 1.64 per cent. This product comes with a free valuation for purchase customers or a free valuation and free legals for remortgage customers. 

