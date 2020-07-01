Primis reports 30 per cent rise in network applications

During the UK’s lockdown, Primis has signed up 134 new advisers and 28 appointed representative firms. There are a further 300 applicants waiting to join the network.

The network has also reported increased engagement from its brokers during the pandemic.

Compared to pre pandemic months, the average number of advisers who have attended Primis’ virtual training sessions has increased by 40 per cent since April. The sessions have attracted 6,852 attendees over 155 sessions in total since the network began delivering workshops virtually.

A total of 37,464 visits have been recorded for Primis’ broker support page ‘Lemonade’ since its April launch.

Lemonade was set up to provide the network’s advisers with support and guidance to help them with their client conversations during the coronavirus pandemic. It features blogs, access to webinars and opportunities to share best practice with other members.

Toni Smith (pictured), chief operating officer at Primis, said: “The coronavirus crisis has been tough on households and businesses up and down the country.

“During this time of uncertainty, Primis’ key focus is to support its broker firms and ensure they are in pole position to help their customers with their financial needs. Keeping brokers updated and informed on the multiple changes in the market and their proposition is key and ensuring they continued to feel supported and safe is also of paramount importance.

“It has also been hugely encouraging to see even more of our advisers engaging with training and development sessions now that these have moved online. This will be something we look to continue with post-crisis, to make sure that all of our AR firms can access the relevant support wherever they are in the UK, effectively and efficiently.”