You are here: Home - News -

News

Halifax makes changes to income and affordability criteria

by:
  • 07/07/2020
  • 0
Halifax makes changes to income and affordability criteria
Halifax Intermediaries has reduced the amount of bonus, overtime and commission income it will use to support mortgage affordability while speeding up its underwriting process for self employed applicants.

 

From 8 July, the bank will reduce the amount of bonus, commission and overtime income it will use in an affordability assessment from 60 per cent to 30 per cent.

In an email to brokers, it said it had taken the decision because this type of income was likely to be less stable during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The change to the amount of variable income used for affordability will apply only to new cases started on or after 8 July and will not impact any pipeline cases started before this date.

For certain self-employed cases, unless an underwriter review is needed, brokers do not have to supply three months’ bank statements to support the application.

The mortgage application system will tell brokers when the latest three months’ bank statements are required on a particular application.

For pipeline cases that previously showed bank statements were required but no longer require an underwriter review, the bank’s system will be updated to remove the request.

The majority of contractor cases will no longer require review by a Halifax underwriter. Income verification of contractors will be undertaken as part of standard processing.

For contractors providing a copy of the contract as proof of income, a latest bank statement showing the salary credit or latest payslip must be provided.

Halifax said changes were being made to the types of cases requiring review by its underwriters to ensure that only cases where further assessment around the income sustainability was needed were referred for review.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2020

Jul 08, 2020 to Jul 09, 2020
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen clients rejected for a mortgage after taking a payment holiday or using coronavirus support schemes?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Aspen reports approval increase as bridging values soar

Aspen Bridging approved £294m worth of loans across 382 cases in June, in one of its best ever months.

Close