Summer Statement: Sunak announces £2bn homes insulation scheme

  • 08/07/2020
The chancellor has confirmed a £2bn government scheme to fund green renovations in residential properties.

 

Announced during today, Rishi Sunak said the measure was part of a “green recovery” for the economy with concern for the UK’s environment at its heart. 

He said: “I’m announcing today a new £2bn green homes grant. From September, homeowners and landlords will be able to apply for vouchers to make their homes more energy efficient and create local jobs. 

“The grant will cover at least two-thirds of the cost, up to £5,000 per household. And for low income households, we’ll go even further with vouchers covering the full cost up to £10,000.” 

When the scheme launches in September, there will be online applications for recommended energy efficient renovations as well as details for accredited local suppliers.  

Once one of these suppliers has provided a quote and the work is approved, the voucher will be issued. 

This measure is expected to support over 100,000 green jobs locally, and help the UK reach its target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The scheme aims to upgrade over 600,000 homes across England.

 

