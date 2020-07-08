Virgin Money tightens policy on CCJs and missed payments

Virgin Money has tightened its lending policy to exclude borrowers with historic or recent credit problems.

The lender will no longer accept borrowers who have a County Court Judgement (CCJ) or a default showing on a credit report.

This applies to satisfied CCJs, that remain visible on a credit file, and defaults as well as unsatisfied credit issues.

Borrowers who have two or more consecutive missed payments on any item of credit in the last six months will also be rejected.

These changes will not impact customers who have taken an arranged mortgage payment holiday

The changes come into effect from 9 July.