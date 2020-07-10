You are here: Home - News -

Openwork appoints Richard Houghton as CFO

by:
  • 10/07/2020
Openwork has appointed Richard Houghton as chief financial officer (CFO) after he initially joined the network as interim CFO in February.

 

He has more than 30 years’ experience in senior positions across the insurance and banking industry including CFO, chief operating officer and non-executive director roles. 

Houghton began his career at Deloitte before moving on to the Royal Bank of Scotland Group, where he worked for nine years. He has also worked at Aspen Insurance Holdings, RSA Insurance Group and Co-operative Insurance.  

Philip Howell, chief executive at Openwork, said: “We are delighted that Richard has elected to be our CFO for the long term. Since joining us in February, he has been instrumental in guiding the company and our partner firms successfully through the Covid-19 crisis.  

We will undoubtedly benefit from his extensive financial services as we take Openwork into a new era.” 

Houghton added: “Since joining I have been immensely impressed with Openwork, which is an exciting business with a clear aspiration to grow and innovate.  

I look forward to building on the work of the last four months to support its ongoing expansion and development.”  

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

