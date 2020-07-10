You are here: Home - News -

The biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 10/07/2020

  • 10/07/2020
The Summer Statement has monopolised the news agenda this week, as the chancellor unveiled a raft of measures designed to boost the economy coming out of lockdown.

The biggest news for the mortgage industry was the stamp duty holiday, which will run until 31 March 2021 on purchases up to £500,000.

The opportunity for landlords as a result of the changes was the most read story this week, but some experts suggested the tax break wasn’t the right solution for the market.

Aside from the statement, Accord and Halifax changes grabbed reader attention, as well as a solicitor who has been struck for his part in a number of mortgage frauds.

 

Landlords have ‘huge opportunity’ to expand portfolios as stamp duty bills halved by chancellor

Homeowners to receive £5,000 vouchers for green renovations

Stamp duty holiday in Sunak’s plans for economic recovery

Stamp duty holiday confirmed including BTL and second homes

Stamp duty holiday won’t ‘fix’ property market, say experts

Brokers see instant demand as stamp duty cut rescues high LTV borrowers

Solicitor struck off after being jailed for aiding mortgage frauds

Halifax makes changes to income and affordability criteria

Accord halts 90 per cent LTV as lenders say expect ‘patchy’ provision for months

HSBC error sent bounce back loans out in wrong name

