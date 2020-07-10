The biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 10/07/2020

The biggest news for the mortgage industry was the stamp duty holiday, which will run until 31 March 2021 on purchases up to £500,000.
The opportunity for landlords as a result of the changes was the most read story this week, but some experts suggested the tax break wasn’t the right solution for the market.
Aside from the statement, Accord and Halifax changes grabbed reader attention, as well as a solicitor who has been struck for his part in a number of mortgage frauds.
Landlords have ‘huge opportunity’ to expand portfolios as stamp duty bills halved by chancellor
Brokers see instant demand as stamp duty cut rescues high LTV borrowers
Solicitor struck off after being jailed for aiding mortgage frauds
Accord halts 90 per cent LTV as lenders say expect ‘patchy’ provision for months