The biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 10/07/2020

The Summer Statement has monopolised the news agenda this week, as the chancellor unveiled a raft of measures designed to boost the economy coming out of lockdown.

The biggest news for the mortgage industry was the stamp duty holiday, which will run until 31 March 2021 on purchases up to £500,000.

The opportunity for landlords as a result of the changes was the most read story this week, but some experts suggested the tax break wasn’t the right solution for the market.

Aside from the statement, Accord and Halifax changes grabbed reader attention, as well as a solicitor who has been struck for his part in a number of mortgage frauds.