Third of people plan to work from home after lockdown – Halifax

Almost one in three workers is set to ditch the daily commute after lockdown, research suggests.

Many people who want to permanently do their job from home say environmental concerns are one of the biggest reasons.

The pandemic has acted as a green wake-up call, found research by Halifax, as many expected to never return to ‘normal’.

Four in 10 surveyed by the bank said lockdown had made them more aware of climate change.

More than half said they were hopeful the world could make real changes to tackle environmental issues.

Younger people are more likely to feel this way, with three quarters reporting lockdown has helped them reduce their impact on the environment.

Eight out of 10 people believe working from home is a good solution to reducing emissions.

However, half of adults reported an increase in their energy usage.

The lender said making green home improvements was one way to keep energy usage lower at home – and added this could spark a wave of new efficient homes.

Halifax mortgage director Andy Mason said: “It’s clear that for many going back to business as usual isn’t going to be an option and instead they will continue to spend more time at home, believing it to be better for the environment.

“However, without taking steps to ensure homes are as efficient as they can be, these good intentions could be clouded by rising energy usage and monthly bills – at a time when many are concerned about their financial security as well as the planet.

“We know how much of a concern the environmental and financial impact of energy efficiency is for home owners and renters alike, which is why we welcome the announcement which highlights the benefits of making homes more energy efficient and will offer practical support for homeowners to make more positive changes.”