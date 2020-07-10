West Brom BS revises mortgages and rates

West Brom Building Society has launched mortgage deals within its 60-85 per cent loan to value (LTV) tiers to replace some of its existing products with adjusted rates.

Changes include the removal of the fee-free two year fixed at 60 per cent LTV with a rate of 1.59 per cent. This has been replaced with an equivalent product with a rate of 1.62 per cent.

The £999 fee version of the three-year fixed at 60 per cent LTV has been replaced with a product with a rate of 1.49 per cent, an increase of 0.15 per cent compared to the previous offering.

Among the 75 per cent LTV tier, the fee-free two-year fixed has been switched with a deal which has a rate of 1.79 per cent, down from 1.84 per cent.

The £999 fee option now has a rate of 1.25 per cent, down from the 1.44 per cent product the mutual offered before.

Applications which have completed a decision in principle for withdrawn products will be processed until 16 July.