West Brom BS revises mortgages and rates

by:
  • 10/07/2020
West Brom BS revises mortgages and rates
West Brom Building Society has launched mortgage deals within its 60-85 per cent loan to value (LTV) tiers to replace some of its existing products with adjusted rates.

 

Changes include the removal of the fee-free two year fixed at 60 per cent LTV with a rate of 1.59 per cent. This has been replaced with an equivalent product with a rate of 1.62 per cent. 

The £999 fee version of the three-year fixed at 60 per cent LTV has been replaced with a product with a rate of 1.49 per cent, an increase of 0.15 per cent compared to the previous offering. 

Among the 75 per cent LTV tier, the fee-free two-year fixed has been switched with a deal which has a rate of 1.79 per cent, down from 1.84 per cent. 

The £999 fee option now has a rate of 1.25 per cent, down from the 1.44 per cent product the mutual offered before. 

Applications which have completed a decision in principle for withdrawn products will be processed until 16 July. 

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

