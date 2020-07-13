Updated: Coventry BS releases rates for limited edition 90 per cent LTV offer

Updated: Coventry Building Society has revealed the rates for its limited edition 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) deals.

The pair of five-year fixes are available at 3.19 per cent with a £999 fee, and 3.39 per cent with no fee.

Both come with standard valuation included and early repayment charges.

Coventry BS is returning to the 90 per cent LTV market with a limited tranche of funding.

The pair of five-year deals will be available for 36 hours from 8am on 14 July until 8pm on 15 July.

Only full applications will secure the product as all applications in principle (AIPs) will be temporarily suspended during this period.

The mutual launched a similar limited edition product last month.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “Our last short-term launch of 90 per cent LTV products in June was extremely popular and we’re fully prepared to meet strong demand throughout this two-day window.

“This is about supporting the market without compromising on the high levels of service that we’re famous for.

“Transparency and certainty – especially in this environment – is essential for brokers so they can support their clients, which is why we have issued our pledge of 48 hours’ notice of withdrawal of these products at time of launch.”

Stinton added that he expects the next couple of days to be very busy and brokers can help the lender to process applications smoothly.

“Checking our criteria beforehand – particularly on self-employed and furloughed employees – will help to speed up the process for everyone.

“All the details are on our website along with a dedicated coronavirus update page,” he added.