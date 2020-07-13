You are here: Home - News -

News

Updated: Coventry BS releases rates for limited edition 90 per cent LTV offer

by:
  • 13/07/2020
  • 0
Updated: Coventry BS releases rates for limited edition 90 per cent LTV offer
Updated: Coventry Building Society has revealed the rates for its limited edition 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) deals.

 

The pair of five-year fixes are available at 3.19 per cent with a £999 fee, and 3.39 per cent with no fee.

Both come with standard valuation included and early repayment charges.

Coventry BS is returning to the 90 per cent LTV market with a limited tranche of funding.

The pair of five-year deals will be available for 36 hours from 8am on 14 July until 8pm on 15 July.

Only full applications will secure the product as all applications in principle (AIPs) will be temporarily suspended during this period.

The mutual launched a similar limited edition product last month.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “Our last short-term launch of 90 per cent LTV products in June was extremely popular and we’re fully prepared to meet strong demand throughout this two-day window.

“This is about supporting the market without compromising on the high levels of service that we’re famous for.

“Transparency and certainty – especially in this environment – is essential for brokers so they can support their clients, which is why we have issued our pledge of 48 hours’ notice of withdrawal of these products at time of launch.”

Stinton added that he expects the next couple of days to be very busy and brokers can help the lender to process applications smoothly.

“Checking our criteria beforehand – particularly on self-employed and furloughed employees – will help to speed up the process for everyone.

“All the details are on our website along with a dedicated coronavirus update page,” he added.

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen clients rejected for a mortgage after taking a payment holiday or using coronavirus support schemes?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Why we opened our mental wellbeing support to the advice community – Nixon

Just like many professions the mortgage advice community has been hit hard by the lockdown measures.

Close