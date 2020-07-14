You are here: Home - News -

News

Economy grows by 1.8 per cent but quick recovery looks unlikely

by: Emma Lunn
  • 14/07/2020
  • 0
Monthly gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 1.8 per cent in May 2020, according to figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

But despite the rise, the level of output did not recover from the record falls seen in March and April 2020 and the economy has shrunk by almost a quarter (24.5 per cent) compared with February 2020, before the full impact of the coronavirus.

Economists had hoped the economy would bounce back and that pent up demand would see growth by as much as five to 10 per cent.

Capital Economics called the 1.8 per cent month-on-month rise in May a “disappointing first step on the road to recovery” and said it suggests hopes of a rapid rebound from the lockdown are “wide of the mark”.

Robert Alster, head of investment services at Close Brothers Asset Management, said: “These are undoubtedly worrying figures. For the economy to only grow by 1.8 per cent in May, the month where lockdown started to ease, points to choppy waters ahead.

“The government will be hoping that we’ve already reached economic ‘rock bottom’ and that these latest figures are the start of a consistent, upward rebound.

“While GDP has improved slightly, it’s worth noting that the economy is still 25 per cent smaller than it was in February, before the pandemic took hold. Jobs, both on the high street and in industry, are disappearing at an alarming rate and there are no signs yet of any real improvement in the UK labour market.

Paul Craig, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, said: “The latest figures on UK GDP shows that April was the trough for the UK economy and the long, slow road to recovery has begun. It is clear that this is unlikely to be a quick bounce back recovery for the UK, and more one that is gradual.

“Provided the UK doesn’t suffer further shutdowns like the one experienced, we should begin to see the shoots of this recovery play out in the next few updates coming. Given this is a fairly backward looking data set, it is important investors do not lose site of the opportunities that are available in the UK as the economy attempts to fire on all cylinders again.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Emma Lunn

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen clients rejected for a mortgage after taking a payment holiday or using coronavirus support schemes?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Developer pockets stamp duty saving as Santander expects price negotiations

Brokers are reporting cases where builders are pocketing savings from the stamp duty holiday rather than passing it on to...

Close