NatWest withdraws broker exclusive mortgages to maintain service levels

by:
  • 14/07/2020
  • 0
NatWest Intermediary Solutions is temporarily withdrawing all residential products from its broker exclusive range.

 

The lender said the decision had been made to meet broker expectations of service levels.

Following the increase of the stamp duty threshold, lenders told Mortgage Solutions they expected to be busy with longer processing times and called on brokers for support.

NatWest also cited mortgage holiday requests, which originally overwhelmed many lenders when they were introduced in March and are now being renewed by many borrowers.

Mark Bullard, head of sales at NatWest, said: “To ensure we meet our brokers’ expectations in relation to the service we provide to them and their clients, together with the resource required to support our existing customers with their payment holiday requests, we’ve taken the decision to temporarily withdraw our residential exclusive products.

“Brokers will continue to have access to our standard range of products.”

 

