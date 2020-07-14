You are here: Home - News -

News

Stamp duty discount cut off will not be a cliff edge – Treasury minister

by:
  • 14/07/2020
  • 0
Stamp duty discount cut off will not be a cliff edge – Treasury minister
The end of the temporary stamp duty cut on 31 March 2021 will not be a cliff edge moment, according to Treasury minister John Glen MP.

 

Glen, who is economic secretary to the Treasury, also told the House of Commons that he was in discussions with lenders about bringing back more high loan to value (LTV) mortgages.

And financial secretary to the Treasury Jesse Norman rejected points from opposition MPs who noted analysis from the Institute for Fiscal Studies that the cut would disproportionately benefit landlords and second home buyers.

The comments were made during the second reading of the Stamp Duty Land Tax (Temporary Relief) Bill which will enact the temporary stamp duty cut announced by chancellor Rishi Sunak last week.

 

Transactions ‘substantially completed’

Craig Mackinlay, Conservative MP for South Thanet, asked Glen if the 31 March would be a cliff edge with transactions needed to be at point of exchange to be eligible for the nil rate of stamp duty.

“Is he not concerned about that cliff edge? For some people, for no reason of their own, late finishing of their property will mean they fall the wrong side, very expensively?” Mackinlay asked.

Glen replied: “We are in a situation where, if the transaction is substantially completed by 31 March, it will be able to qualify for the relief.”

Glen also acknowledged concerns from Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton Kevin Hollinrake about the limited access to high LTV mortgages at present.

“He is right to say that there is a threat given the changes in the profile of LTV mortgages that are being offered,” Glen said.

“We hope that that will return to more of the normal schedule that we would have seen pre-pandemic.

“We will be actively looking at this, and I am in conversations with the banks and building societies about it,” he added.

 

First-time buyers losing out

Several MPs also questioned ministers about why the cut was not restricted to people only buying a first home or moving their permanent residence, but also included landlords and people buying additional properties.

Institute for Fiscal Studies analysis following Sunak’s announcement suggested first-time buyers would be left worse off by the move, while industry professionals told Mortgage Solutions it was a “huge opportunity” for landlords to expand their portfolios.

Siobhain McDonagh Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden asked if ministers recognised that it was more than a threat for first-time buyers?

“First-time buyers are queuing online for websites of lenders in an effort to get the small number of five per cent deposit mortgages,” she said.

“Providing more incentive to people who already own their own home or are part of the buy-to-let market effectively crowds out first-time buyers.”

Labour opposition whip Matt Western agreed, noting that there is an issue with the second homes sector.

“Previously, a second homeowner or buy-to-let landlord would have paid an additional three per cent stamp duty surcharge, which would translate into a figure of eight per cent, rather than five per cent,” he said.

“These changes mean that anyone looking to buy a second home at between £250,000 and £500,000 will pay just three per cent.”

He continued: “In the last 12 months, 34 per cent of all purchases were made by second home owners. That has to be a concern, because it affects the market to the detriment of first-time buyers.”

 

Creating churn

However, Glen argued: “I would look at it in terms of opening up the market, creating more churn and momentum that allows all participants to be able to get on the housing ladder.”

Summing up the debate Norman added: “It is quite untrue to suggest that the measure will disproportionately benefit second home owners.

“Although those buying second homes or buy-to-let properties will benefit, and make a very important economic contribution in so doing, they will continue to pay an additional three per cent on top of the standard stamp duty land tax rates.”

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen clients rejected for a mortgage after taking a payment holiday or using coronavirus support schemes?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
NatWest branch sign
NatWest withdraws broker exclusive mortgages to maintain service levels

NatWest Intermediary Solutions is temporarily withdrawing all residential products from its broker exclusive range.

Close