Self-employed borrowers most difficult to place, brokers say

Half of advisers are finding it tough to secure a deal more self-employed borrowers in the current climate, research by online broker forum Cherry has found.

High loan to value (LTV) cases are the second-most difficult cases for intermediaries to place, the survey showed.

Borrowers where the applicant is on furlough or had taken a mortgage payment holiday have also caused problems for brokers.

‘Difficult to place cases’ has been the most-visited Cherry forum category in the first half of 2020.

Donna Hopton, director at Cherry, said: “It’s evident from these results that intermediaries are struggling with self-employed applications and servicing the needs of those higher LTV borrowers.

“While these results are hardly surprising, it’s important that the intermediary community finds their voice and forms a collective approach to highlight problem areas.

“Raising the profile of those ‘difficult cases’ will better inform lenders of the challenges they face and enable them to generate the types of solutions which will allow intermediary partners to service a wider range of client needs moving forward.”