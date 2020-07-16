British Specialist Lending Awards 2020 goes online

The awards will be streamed live to attendees and will include entertainment from musical comedy duo Flo & Joan along with interactivity through a social media wall and chat function.

In total 4,227 nominations were received from across the industry for the awards which will reflect the best of the specialist lending industry.

Registration will open in September and all the team at Specialist Lending Solutions and AE3Media hope you can join us to celebrate the BSLA 2020 winners.

Revealing the details, Specialist Lending Solutions events director Danielle Moore said: “We are really sorry not to be able to host the awards as a physical event but feel it is the best choice at this stage to keep our guests safe.”

Specialist Lending Solutions editor in chief Paula John added: “We’ll showcase the glamour, the glitz and the glory of the British Specialist Lending Awards and invite you to join in the celebrations, all from the comfort of your own home.”

Specialist Lending Solutions managing director Iain Cartlidge concluded: “We received 4,227 nominations for these awards this year, which is a phenomenal record, and we can’t wait to reveal the winners.”

The full shortlist of finalists for the 21 awards up for grabs on the night is available here.