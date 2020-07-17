You are here: Home - News -

News

Homes hold £500bn of equity to release – Canada Life

by:
  • 17/07/2020
  • 0
Homes hold £500bn of equity to release – Canada Life
There is almost £500bn of equity available for release in UK homes owned by over 55s, analysis from Canada Life has found.

 

Driven by higher house prices in the South of the country, those in the South East and London have the highest amounts of average potential equity available, standing at £90,142 and £125,883 per household respectively.

In the South West, where there is £51bn of equity available to release overall, this works out as £66,432 per household.

In contrast, homeowners in the North and Scotland had the least amount of equity available, with £37,353 and £39,531 per household respectively.

Alice Watson, head of marketing, insurance, Canada Life said: “Over 55s now account for 30 per cent of the UK population and 56 per cent of households – and the concentration of wealth in UK property continues to rise.

“Property wealth has the potential to play a huge role in helping to meet the financial needs of those in later life – covering the cost of care, financing home improvements, or being used to improve quality of life.

“As an industry, it’s vital that we highlight how equity release can be used to meet these needs, and this is where advisers have a significant role to play.

“Not only are these professionals well placed to help customers find the best-suited product for their unique circumstances, but they can demonstrate the role that equity release can play as part of any retirement plan.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen clients rejected for a mortgage after taking a payment holiday or using coronavirus support schemes?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
TSB reintroduces 85 per cent LTVs

TSB has brought back its 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) house purchase and remortgage products, a month after...

Close