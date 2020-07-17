You are here: Home - News -

News

RICS removes ‘material uncertainty clause’ for residential valuations

by:
  • 17/07/2020
  • 0
RICS removes ‘material uncertainty clause’ for residential valuations
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has removed its guidance on ‘material valuation uncertainty’, which was issued as the UK went into lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

 

The trade body issued the clause on 19 March, which acknowledged the unprecedented circumstances presented by Covid-19 and therefore attached less weight to previous market evidence for valuations.

Mortgage Solutions this week reported how valuers had been using the clause to justify huge down valuations.

A forum of firms had been set up by RICS to consider on a weekly basis whether the material valuation clause should remain and has this week decided to remove it in relation to residential property and land.

Responding to the decision, Joe Arnold, managing director at Arnold & Baldwin Chartered Surveyors, said: “We are now in a position where we can see that the lockdown was just a pause on the market and not a complete reset.

“We now have more than two months’ worth of transactional evidence to show that the market has returned.

“Indeed in some areas, such as parts of London and the wider South East, the market is actually stronger now than it was prior to lockdown and the temporary reduction in Stamp Duty Land Tax will provide a further fillip for property values.”

However, he added that there was still clearly uncertainty.

“We do not know, for example, what impact increased unemployment will have on the market – but this is more standard market uncertainty than the material uncertainty we experienced earlier in the year.

“It is worth noting that surveyors will still have the option to apply the MUC to a valuation if they have particular concerns about the asset or area.

“This is likely to be reserved for properties where there has been less transactional evidence in recent weeks such as, for example, houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) or very high value properties,” he added.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen clients rejected for a mortgage after taking a payment holiday or using coronavirus support schemes?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Homes hold £500bn of equity to release – Canada Life

There is almost £500bn of equity available for release in UK homes owned by over 55s, analysis from Canada Life...

Close