The top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 17/07/2020

  • 17/07/2020
Stamp duty issues continued to rumble on this week after the recent increase to the tax threshold, with one of the biggest stories relating to a developer that has not passed the saving on to buyers.

 

However, Nationwide’s return to 90 per cent loan to value lending was the story of the week.

A host of other lender criteria changes were also in the news, along with a look at market down valuations taking place in London.

 

Nationwide introduces 90 per cent LTV deals for first-time buyers

 

Developer refuses to pass on £10k stamp duty saving to buyers

 

Mortgage brokers report huge down valuations on London homes at high LTVs

 

Stamp duty holiday will trigger small rise in house prices and transactions – OBR

 

Barclays and HSBC rejig mortgage ranges

 

Stamp duty discount cut off will not be a cliff edge – Treasury minister

 

Property lawyers call for stamp duty holiday to be backdated

 

Self-employed borrowers most difficult to place, brokers say

 

 

NatWest withdraws broker exclusive mortgages to maintain service levels

 

Lenders reviewing cladding form use after ‘negative effect on mortgage market’ – housing minister

 

