More 2 Life revives 14-day service promise

  20/07/2020
More 2 Life has reinstated its pledge to compensate customers £500 if the time from the date of application to the issue of a loan takes longer than 14 working days.

 

The service will be offered to applications submitted from 20 July onwards for physical and remote valuations.

The initiative, which originally launched in February, was temporarily paused at the start of the nationwide lockdown. 

Stuart Wilson (pictured), corporate marketing director at More 2 Life, said: “We know that advisers need to keep their clients appraised of how their application is progressing and part of this is setting realistic timelines.   

So having overcome some of the logistical challenges we faced due to lockdown, we are delighted to announce the return of our service promise.  

He added: “While lockdown is easing, we know that things have not returned to normal and we need to continue to focus on supporting advisers and helping them in their mission to deliver a great service and outcome to their clients.   

We have worked through our applications backlog and continue to focus on how we improve our offering so that advisers find it as easy as possible to work with us.”

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

