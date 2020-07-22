IMLA Annual Dinner 2020 cancelled

The Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA) annual dinner for 2020 has been cancelled as a result of the continuing coronavirus restrictions.

The next annual dinner will now be held on 16 September 2021 at the Marriott Grosvenor Square hotel in London.

The event was originally delayed until 17 November 2020 as organisers hoped the situation across the country would ease enough to allow the event to continue safely.

However, this has not yet been possible and so the difficult decision to cancel it until next year has been taken to ensure the health and safety of all guests, sponsors and table hosts, suppliers and colleagues.

IMLA chairwoman Louisa Sedgwick said she and the leadership team were disappointed to have to make the decision, but thanked everyone for their patience and understanding.

“It’s disappointing not to be able to share an IMLA evening with our industry colleagues in 2020, however while it was a difficult decision to make, we are very mindful of everyone’s health and safety,” she said.

“We look forward to enjoying a great evening in September 2021.”