Lendinvest creates structured finance team

Lendinvest has launched a structured property finance team to offer a tailored service to brokers and borrowers with complex property finance cases.

The team will be headed up by sales director Tom Madden (pictured middle), working alongside senior business development managers Gary Clark (pictured left) and Michael Minnie (pictured right).

The new arm of the property finance platform will specialise in high value and unique deals between £500,000 and £15m in loan size, providing a bespoke service for brokers and borrowers with complex property funding requirements.

The team’s focus will be to provide tailored solutions to complex deals by offering a range of products from larger bridging loans, including land and commercial security, to development exit and development finance.

Madden said: “The creation of the new structured finance team is a natural step for the business, and a formalisation of a lot of the work the team have been delivering to date.

“This launch builds on the team’s successful track record of understanding our borrower’s businesses, helping our brokers add significant value and providing a tailored experience for professional property investors and SME developers.”