You are here: Home - News -

News

Poll: Which clients have you received most enquiries from since the stamp duty break was announced?

by:
  • 22/07/2020
  • 0
Poll: Which clients have you received most enquiries from since the stamp duty break was announced?
Chancellor Rishi Sunak's stamp duty holiday on the first £500,000 of a property purchase created a surge of home buying activity. 

 

Available until 31 March 2021, buyers do not have to pay any stamp duty on properties priced up to £500,000, although second home owners and buy-to-let landlords will still have to pay the three per cent stamp duty surcharge.

The housing market had already sprung back to life when the government announced lockdown measures could begin to ease, and people could once again move home.

But with a stamp duty holiday to boot, mortgage brokers are reporting a surge of interest in snapping up a property bargain.

This week, Mortgage Solutions wants to know what type of borrower you have received the most enquiries from, since the stamp duty break was revealed.

 

After the stamp duty holiday announcement, which type of client have you received the majority of enquiries from?

View Results

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

Comments are closed.

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

After the stamp duty holiday announcement, which type of client have you received the majority of enquiries from?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
‘There is always time to improve productivity and innovation’ – Marketwatch

With the way we work having drastically changed for many, it can be difficult to keep motivated in the ways...

Close