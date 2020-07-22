Poll: Which clients have you received most enquiries from since the stamp duty break was announced?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak's stamp duty holiday on the first £500,000 of a property purchase created a surge of home buying activity.

Available until 31 March 2021, buyers do not have to pay any stamp duty on properties priced up to £500,000, although second home owners and buy-to-let landlords will still have to pay the three per cent stamp duty surcharge.

The housing market had already sprung back to life when the government announced lockdown measures could begin to ease, and people could once again move home.

But with a stamp duty holiday to boot, mortgage brokers are reporting a surge of interest in snapping up a property bargain.

This week, Mortgage Solutions wants to know what type of borrower you have received the most enquiries from, since the stamp duty break was revealed.