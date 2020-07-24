Livemore Capital appoints Pepper to service RIO portfolio

Livemore Capital is the first client of Pepper’s to focus solely on later life lending.

Pepper’s servicing team will act as a white-label servicer for LiveMore Capital.

Gerry McHugh (pictured), CEO of Pepper, said he was excited about the partnership as it represented a “new product discipline” for the specialist lender.

He added: “LiveMore Capital is an innovator in the lending space and aligns with our approach in bringing together traditional values and technical innovation to improve the customer experience.”

The contract also marks the first new client Pepper has signed on remotely.

“This is particularly pleasing as it’s a clear demonstration of our ability to maintain focus on clients and customers and continue to grow our business by delivering a first-rate proposition, even amid the challenges of Covid-19,” McHugh added.

Leon Diamond, CEO of LiveMore Capital, said: “Customer experience is an important consideration for any lender, and even more so when you are a new lender with an appetite to disrupt the market.

“So, it was important that we chose the right partner to deliver our customer experience, and I have every confidence that our relationship with Pepper will be a long and successful one.”