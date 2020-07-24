You are here: Home - News -

TSB and Barclays increase mortgage rates – round-up

  • 24/07/2020
TSB has temporarily withdrawn all of its tracker mortgages and Barclays has introduced purchase and remortgage deals as both lenders increase rates on products.

 

TSB has increased rates on its residential mortgages and temporarily withdrawn all tracker products in a shake up of its product range. 

Effective from today, two- and five-year fixed house purchase mortgages from 0-80 per cent loan to value (LTV) have seen rate increases of up to 0.15 per cent. 

Rates now range from 1.39 per cent to 1.94 per cent. 

Two-year fixed remortgages at 0-75 per cent LTV have seen rates go up by 0.15 per cent and two-year shared ownership mortgages from 75-80 per cent LTV have had rate increases of 0.10 per cent. 

Across its product transfer range, the bank has reduced two- and five-year fixed rates within 0-80 per cent LTV tiers by up to 0.15 per cent. 

This includes the fee-free two-year fixed product transfer at 75-80 per cent LTV which has had its rate cut by 0.05 per cent to 1.69 per cent. There is also the 0-60 per cent LTV two-year fixed product transfer, which has been reduced by 0.10 per cent to 1.34 per cent. 

 

Barclays makes rate changes 

Barclays has raised rates on some of its purchase and remortgage products and introduced new deals. 

This includes the launch of a two-year fixed at 60 per cent LTV with a £999 product fee. This has a rate of 1.34 per cent. 

There is also a new remortgage offering, which is a two-year fixed at 60 per cent LTV with a £999 fee and rate of 1.34 per cent. 

The two-year fixed at 80 per cent LTV has seen a rate increase from 1.43 per cent to 1.6 per cent while the fee-free five-year fix at 85 per cent LTV has risen from 2.33 per cent to 2.49 per cent. 

A Barclays spokesperson said: “We regularly review of our mortgage offering, and today we have reintroduced some of our popular products following withdrawal last week. 

“As part of this same update the rates on a few of our existing products have seen an increase.” 

