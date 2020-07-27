A broker’s guide to an ethical mortgage market: how all firms can take the right steps

Becoming more ethically aware and responsive is one of the critical ways to prepare an adviser firm for the customers and the economy of the future.

Mortgage Solutions has produced The broker’s guide to an ethical mortgage market with lender Platform to do just that.

While it may seem easier for larger firms to tackle, the guide explains some of the vital challenges facing society at present and how even the smallest broker firms can take the right steps in each one.

These include issues of all sizes – from local areas such as supporting the community and choosing the right partners to work with, to the global issues of workforce diversity and the climate crisis.

Introducing the guide, Mortgage Solutions editor in chief Paula John noted that an ethical approach to business is not only morally good, it is an economically savvy move.

“More consumers than ever want to deal with businesses that share their values, whether on the climate crisis, diversity in the workplace or the type of companies they invest in,” she said.

“And employees want to work for those organisations they consider have an ethical approach to business too.

“The world is changing, as is the way we live and work. The mortgage industry needs to keep pace and that means future-proofing your business.”

You can download the free guide from this link or by clicking on the front cover below: