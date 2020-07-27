You are here: Home - News -

News

A broker’s guide to an ethical mortgage market: how all firms can take the right steps

by:
  • 27/07/2020
  • 0
A broker’s guide to an ethical mortgage market: how all firms can take the right steps
Becoming more ethically aware and responsive is one of the critical ways to prepare an adviser firm for the customers and the economy of the future.

 

Mortgage Solutions has produced The broker’s guide to an ethical mortgage market with lender Platform to do just that.

While it may seem easier for larger firms to tackle, the guide explains some of the vital challenges facing society at present and how even the smallest broker firms can take the right steps in each one.

These include issues of all sizes – from local areas such as supporting the community and choosing the right partners to work with, to the global issues of workforce diversity and the climate crisis.

Introducing the guide, Mortgage Solutions editor in chief Paula John noted that an ethical approach to business is not only morally good, it is an economically savvy move.

“More consumers than ever want to deal with businesses that share their values, whether on the climate crisis, diversity in the workplace or the type of companies they invest in,” she said.

“And employees want to work for those organisations they consider have an ethical approach to business too.

“The world is changing, as is the way we live and work. The mortgage industry needs to keep pace and that means future-proofing your business.”

You can download the free guide from this link or by clicking on the front cover below:

 

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

After the stamp duty holiday announcement, which type of client have you received the majority of enquiries from?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Landbay enters funding partnership and launches special edition deals

Landbay has launched a new funding partnership with a deposit-taking bank which will fund mortgages originated by the lender and...

Close