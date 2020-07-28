Nationwide, Santander and Accord raise rates on high LTV mortgages

Analysis by Mortgage Solutions yesterday found average rates in this part of the market were already starting to creep up in the last two weeks and this appears to be continuing.

Nationwide is raising select tracker and fixed rates by up to 0.20 per cent on deals at 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) from Wednesday 29 July.

Santander is also upping costs on select 85 and 90 per cent LTV fixed and tracker deals by up to 0.25 per cent.

However, the lender is also shaving rates by up to 0.10 per cent on select mortgages at 80 per cent LTV, and up to 0.20 per cent on buy-to-let five-year fixes.

At the same time, Santander is withdrawing all 10-year fixed rate deals.

Accord raises rates and increases loan size

Accord Mortgages is also pushing up rates on select products between 75 and 85 per cent LTV.

The lender said it followed “significant competitor movement with the higher LTV markets”.

However, maximum loan sizes are also being increased to £2m on new lending and additional lending between 80 per cent and 85 per cent LTV.

Loans had previously been capped at £1m.

The increases are available for house purchases and remortgages and come with a £995 fee, £500 cashback and free valuation.

Nicola Alvarez, corporate account manager – propositions at Accord, said: “Borrowers have very few options when looking for larger loan products in this LTV bracket.

“We’ve therefore increased our maximum loan size to offer brokers more choice when advising high income clients looking to purchase or re-mortgage a high value property at a higher LTV.

“Accord remains committed to supporting the market and we hope these latest changes, alongside our common sense lending approach, will help us ensure we can offer a broad range of competitive products with the service brokers expect from us.”