You are here: Home - News -

News

Virgin Money mortgage book shrinks as customer deposits grow

by:
  • 28/07/2020
  • 0
Virgin Money mortgage book shrinks as customer deposits grow
Virgin Money’s mortgage book shrank by one per cent quarter on quarter to £58.9bn in the three months to the end of June, the bank reported in its Q3 three trading update.

 

The group said this was a reflection of the closure of the housing market between March and May.

As of the 17 July, the bank has granted 67,000 payment holidays to homeowners, which accounts for around 20 per cent of all mortgage borrowers. Around 70 per cent of its borrowers have matured from their first payment holiday and approximately 31,000 payments remain in force.

Business borrowing increased by 5.7 per cent in the quarter, to £8.8bn, as business owners made use of the government’s support schemes. The bank has support around 25,000 business customers with lending arrangements.

Customer deposits increased in Q3 by 4.8 per cent to £67.7bn largely due to lower personal customer spending during lockdown and business customers maintaining higher levels of available cash.

The bank has so far lent £619m of bounce back loans and £248m of Coronavirus Business Interuption Loans as at end June

David Duffy, chief executive, said: “In a severely disrupted environment we are delivering on what we set out in May; to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our colleagues, customers and communities while protecting the bank.

He added: “We know that things may yet get more difficult for many of our customers, but we are determined to continue to support their needs where we can and to fulfil our role in the economic recovery.”

In it its interim financial report, published at the end of the March, Virgin Money said it had decided to put its rebranding project on hold.

The group wants to change Yorkshire and Clydesdale Bank branding to Virgin Money. Duffy said the group had now decided to restart the plans.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

After the stamp duty holiday announcement, which type of client have you received the majority of enquiries from?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Foxtons
Alexander Hall revenues dip but remortgages see broker through lockdown

Alexander Hall saw revenue drop nine per cent in the first six months of 2020 to £3.6m as the broker...

Close