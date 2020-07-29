You are here: Home - News -

Douglas Cochrane joins MAB

  • 29/07/2020
Douglas Cochrane is set to join Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) as new-build strategic consultant.

Cochrane (pictured) will retire from his current role as head of housing development in Lloyds Banking Group on Friday, after 40 years with the banking group and will begin his part-time consultancy with MAB on 1 August.

Among his accolades, Cochrane is a past chairman of UK Finance’s Scottish committee  and has served as a member of the NHBC’s Scottish committee and their national council for over ten years.

He is also a founding board member of the New Homes Quality Board, created to drive up the standards of new-build homes in the UK supported by a new consumer code and the appointment of a New Homes Ombudsman.

He will work alongside other members of the MAB new-homes team including Andy Frankish, James Chidgey and Mobeen Akram, who was appointed as MAB’s national new homes director earlier this year.

Cochrane’s focus will be on the continued development of MAB’s digital customer process in the new homes sector.

“This is a new chapter in my career and one I’m very much looking forward to,” said Cochrane.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been involved in broader conversations on making the wider housing market diverse and building a sustainable market for the future – that will very much continue.

“New build is a complex and demanding environment which requires specialist lender products, policies and service that meet customer requirements but the key to any transaction is the mortgage broker who bridges the gap between lender, builder and customer. I’ll be working specifically with the MAB team to deliver a best in class and fully integrated customer, broker and builder experience by using my knowledge and industry contacts built up over the years.”

Frankish, new homes director at Mortgage Advice Bureau, said: “Douglas is a fantastic addition to help drive forward the MAB new homes proposition and we’re very excited about his appointment.

“With his vision and appetite to make change at the highest level, we’re hoping to grow our market share in this specialist sector even further by building on our already strong proposition.”

