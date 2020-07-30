You are here: Home - News -

Accord cuts buy-to-let rates and adds deals to range

  • 30/07/2020
Accord is reducing rates and extending end dates on buy-to-let deals while introducing 14 new products.

 

The new products cover a range of loan to values (LTV) and terms and come with either a £495 or £1,995 fee with free valuation included.

For remortgage clients, a two-year fixed rate at 1.33 per cent is available up to 60 per cent LTV with a £1,995 fee. Alternatively, landlords can choose a five-year fixed rate at 2.09 per cent up to 65 per cent LTV with a £495 fee

For house purchase clients, a two-year fixed rate at 1.39 per cent up to 60 per cent LTV is on offer with a £1,995 fee or a five-year fixed rate at 2.09 per cent at 65 per cent LTV with a £495 fee.

In addition, there are rate reductions on remortgages and purchases up to 75 per cent LTV.

Accord buy to let product manager Simon Garner (pictured) said: “The market is changing and many landlords will be reviewing their options.

“To ensure we can offer a comprehensive choice of products for brokers we have refreshed the whole range including extending end dates until 31 December and hope this provides support to landlords over the coming months.”

Accord’s existing range will be withdrawn at 6pm on Friday 31 July and the new products will be launched at 8am on Monday 3 August.

 

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

